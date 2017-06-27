Just announced San Diego concerts

Back when Chris Ward, aka MC Chris , was still voicing Cartoon Network characters like hip-hop diaper-man MC Pee Pants on Aqua Teen Hunger Force , he seemed perfectly happy to be considered part of the nerdcore rap movement, even appearing in the 2008 film Nerdcore for Life . Around the time he started rapping with the Lee Majors, though, he began to bristle at the label, saying positively rude things in the press about the comic book and pop culture aficionados whose allowances he nonetheless covets.

