Irish Student Doesn't Remember Brutal Attack in PB: PD
The night before the student was found brutally beaten, he had been out in the beach neighborhood celebrating his 21st birthday at several bars and restaurants along Mission Boulevard A college student visiting San Diego from Ireland is recovering after he was found nearly beaten to death in Pacific Beach. NBC 7's Dave Summers speaks to a friend of the victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sea World San Diego
|1 min
|SEA WORLD SAN DIEGO
|76
|4th of July
|9 hr
|SherBear
|1
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Chi
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jun 23
|Opinion
|298
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|10
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Jun 21
|jtr119
|379
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC