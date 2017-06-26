Irish Student Doesn't Remember Brutal...

Irish Student Doesn't Remember Brutal Attack in PB: PD

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

The night before the student was found brutally beaten, he had been out in the beach neighborhood celebrating his 21st birthday at several bars and restaurants along Mission Boulevard A college student visiting San Diego from Ireland is recovering after he was found nearly beaten to death in Pacific Beach. NBC 7's Dave Summers speaks to a friend of the victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sea World San Diego 1 min SEA WORLD SAN DIEGO 76
4th of July 9 hr SherBear 1
Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15) Jun 24 Chi 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jun 23 Opinion 298
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 23 MsAngelo 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 23 MsAngelo 10
racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07) Jun 21 jtr119 379
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for San Diego County was issued at June 26 at 1:54PM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,747 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC