Irish J1 student treated for serious ...

Irish J1 student treated for serious injuries after he was found 'unconscious' in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

An Irish student is continuing to receive treatment in hospital after he was discovered unconscious after a night out in San Diego, California. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/irish-j1-student-treated-for-serious-injuries-after-he-was-found-unconscious-in-san-diego-35847879.html An Irish student is continuing to receive treatment in hospital after he was discovered unconscious after a night out in San Diego, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 31 min Kelly 288
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 1 hr Andora 9
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 1 hr Andora 4
Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15) Sun Chi 2
Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07) Sun D West 83
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... Sun Solarman 2
Review: Quick Lock and Pick Jun 16 germitch 7
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Diego County was issued at June 20 at 2:02PM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC