Irish J1 student treated for serious injuries after he was found 'unconscious' in San Diego
An Irish student is continuing to receive treatment in hospital after he was discovered unconscious after a night out in San Diego, California. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/irish-j1-student-treated-for-serious-injuries-after-he-was-found-unconscious-in-san-diego-35847879.html An Irish student is continuing to receive treatment in hospital after he was discovered unconscious after a night out in San Diego, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|31 min
|Kelly
|288
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|1 hr
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|1 hr
|Andora
|4
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Chi
|2
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Sun
|D West
|83
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Sun
|Solarman
|2
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Jun 16
|germitch
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC