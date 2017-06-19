Ireland Student Recovering From Attack in PB

A student visiting San Diego from Ireland, Evan White, was in a medically induced coma after being found severely beaten in a Pacific Beach alley A college student from Ireland who was found nearly beaten to death in a Pacific Beach alley is showing signs of recovering. Evan White, is out of his medically-induced coma after he was discovered unresponsive and severely beaten in the early morning hours of June 16. Two of the victim's close friends came with him to San Diego from University College Cork for the summer.

