Ireland Student Recovering From Attack in PB
A student visiting San Diego from Ireland, Evan White, was in a medically induced coma after being found severely beaten in a Pacific Beach alley A college student from Ireland who was found nearly beaten to death in a Pacific Beach alley is showing signs of recovering. Evan White, is out of his medically-induced coma after he was discovered unresponsive and severely beaten in the early morning hours of June 16. Two of the victim's close friends came with him to San Diego from University College Cork for the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Opinion
|298
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Fri
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Fri
|MsAngelo
|10
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Wed
|jtr119
|379
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 20
|Jon Rose
|2
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Jun 18
|Chi
|2
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Jun 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC