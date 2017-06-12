Iration, J Boog, Chicano Batman and more set for 91X's BeerX Fest in San Diego
Reggae rock band Iration will headline the third annual 91X BeerX Festival in San Diego on Saturday, Aug. 12. San Diego alternative rock station 91X 91.1/FM has partnered with Orange County companies Brew Ha Ha Productions and festival production company Synergy Global Entertainment for its third annual BeerX beer, music and grub festival. The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 12, at San Diego's Waterfront Park and will feature performances by reggae, roots and alternative rock acts including Iration , J Boog, Magic!, Chicano Batman and San Diego-based groups Trouble In the Wind and Splavender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Softy
|281
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|7 hr
|Vito
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|7 hr
|Vito
|4
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Youfailedmonkey
|153
|San Diego County Fair
|Sun
|Mohammad el Baradie
|1
|Review: online-versandapo
|Jun 9
|Littlebigrig961966
|2
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Jun 8
|Trump Trump Trump
|20
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC