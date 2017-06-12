Horton Plaza shooting suspect pleads not guilty
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 15 at 1:58PM PDT expiring June 21 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Diego Heat Advisory issued June 15 at 1:58PM PDT expiring June 21 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 4:05PM PDT expiring June 21 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 4:05PM PDT expiring June 21 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Diego Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 10:26AM PDT expiring June 21 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|8 hr
|germitch
|7
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|9 hr
|Banger
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Banger
|282
|Review: online-versandapo
|18 hr
|Littlebigrig961966
|3
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Wed
|A losie
|14
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 11
|Mohammad el Baradie
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC