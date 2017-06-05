Homicide Suspect Turned Over at San Y...

Homicide Suspect Turned Over at San Ysidro Port: ICE

San Diego-based ICE officers transferred a man accused of a homicide in Tijuana over to Mexican authorities, announced U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement on Monday. "This was a callous and a ruthless act of violence," said Gregory J. Archambeault, field office director for Enforcement and Removal Operations' San Diego , in a statement.

