Homicide Suspect Turned Over at San Ysidro Port: ICE
San Diego-based ICE officers transferred a man accused of a homicide in Tijuana over to Mexican authorities, announced U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement on Monday. "This was a callous and a ruthless act of violence," said Gregory J. Archambeault, field office director for Enforcement and Removal Operations' San Diego , in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|Capone
|16
|Eyelash Technician
|7 hr
|Sunkissedpaige
|2
|Three Witnesses
|22 hr
|Tim Shey
|1
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Sun
|Sanara
|1
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Sun
|Frogface Kate
|18
|200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i...
|Sun
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc
|Jun 1
|roni b
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC