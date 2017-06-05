History of San Diego 1930+

History of San Diego 1930+

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

The years preceding America's entry into World War II introduced more neighborhood theaters like the Roxy in Pacific Beach, the Strand in Ocean Beach, and three in the Logan Heights area: the Coronet at 1792 Logan, the Metro at 2175 Logan, and the Victory at 25th and Imperial. The Victory and Coronet have vanished, the latter razed to make an entrance/exit for I-5, but the Metro's building is still up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Diego County Fair 9 hr Mohammad el Baradie 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sun Ron 274
Review: online-versandapo Fri Littlebigrig961966 2
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 9 Suzy Q 3
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... Jun 8 Trump Trump Trump 20
News Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning Jun 7 sheila moyers 1
Eyelash Technician Jun 6 Link_of_Lync 3
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,353 • Total comments across all topics: 281,692,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC