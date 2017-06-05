History of San Diego 1930+
The years preceding America's entry into World War II introduced more neighborhood theaters like the Roxy in Pacific Beach, the Strand in Ocean Beach, and three in the Logan Heights area: the Coronet at 1792 Logan, the Metro at 2175 Logan, and the Victory at 25th and Imperial. The Victory and Coronet have vanished, the latter razed to make an entrance/exit for I-5, but the Metro's building is still up.
