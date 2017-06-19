Head-on crash in Fallbrook leaves one person dead
The fatal wreck occurred about 4 p.m. on South Mission Road at Via Encinos in Fallbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol. A stretch of South Mission Road was closed in the area to allow for investigation and cleanup, the CHP advised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|8 hr
|The Groping Trumper
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|Ron
|286
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|19 hr
|Beyond Rotten
|8
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Chi
|2
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Sun
|D West
|83
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Sun
|Solarman
|2
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Jun 16
|germitch
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC