Gunmen shoot 2 tourists in Lincoln Park robbery
Two gunmen robbed three men from Chicago, then shot two of them, while the tourists were sitting in a rental car in Lincoln Park Monday night, police said. The victims drove themselves to a hospital, where the two men who were shot were treated for wounds that were not life-threatening, police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Witnesses
|13 hr
|Tim Shey
|1
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Sun
|Sanara
|1
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Sun
|Frogface Kate
|18
|200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i...
|Sun
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07)
|Jun 3
|Jenny1122
|15
|Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc
|Jun 1
|roni b
|1
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|May 31
|Intotheday
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC