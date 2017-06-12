Group recovers stolen van used for homeless youth shelter in North Park
Group recovers stolen van used for homeless youth shelter in Nor - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 SAN DIEGO A van used by a San Diego nonprofit to help transport homeless youth was recovered overnight after a thief drove off with it, the organization said. The Urban Street Angels said Saturday that the stolen van was spotted in the Sports Arena area around 12:30 a.m. Four people in the van were stopped by police and arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Instant Karma
|283
|Too Many Deletions
|Fri
|What The
|6
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Fri
|germitch
|7
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Thu
|Banger
|5
|Review: online-versandapo
|Jun 15
|Littlebigrig961966
|3
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 11
|Mohammad el Baradie
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC