Group recovers stolen van used for homeless youth shelter in North Park

Group recovers stolen van used for homeless youth shelter in Nor - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 SAN DIEGO A van used by a San Diego nonprofit to help transport homeless youth was recovered overnight after a thief drove off with it, the organization said. The Urban Street Angels said Saturday that the stolen van was spotted in the Sports Arena area around 12:30 a.m. Four people in the van were stopped by police and arrested.

