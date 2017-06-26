Getting to know Santiago Cabrera, star of new suspense thriller "Salvation"
The CBS show called "Salvation" focuses on a small group of people who know that an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth. The show is a suspense thriller that centers on Liam Cole, an MIT grad student, and Darius Tanz, a tech superstar, who bring Pentagon official Grace Barrows a staggering discovery that an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth.
