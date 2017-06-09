Get Tickets to an Advanced Screening of Atomic Blonde
If you are going to be in Los Angeles for E3 , you can check our fan screening. Click the link for IGN and Universal's Atomic Blonde screening , which will be held at the LA Live Regal 14, in Downtown Los Angeles on June 13. The film starts at 7:30pm, but be sure to get there early to make sure that you get a good seat, the line opens at 6:30pm.
