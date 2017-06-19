Get sharp, stay sharp during Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month
During June, Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer's Association is on a mission to educate the masses about neurodegenerative diseases and raise money to help find a cure. The campaign goes deeper than asking those interested to drop money in a box.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Cause and Effect
|289
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|4 hr
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|4 hr
|Andora
|4
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Chi
|2
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Jun 18
|D West
|83
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Jun 18
|Solarman
|2
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Jun 16
|germitch
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC