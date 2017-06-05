From the X-rated Jolar Arcade to the ...

From the X-rated Jolar Arcade to the Belly Up

He may not be a native, but Gary Wilson - singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist, collector of alien sunglasses, secret-agent lounge musician fetishist of flour and paint - must rank at the top of San Diego music originals. He recently took some questions about his career , including his long stint at the Jolar X-rated arcade .

