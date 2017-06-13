Fringe Festival turning 5 with a flou...

Fringe Festival turning 5 with a flourish

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Bigger in the sense that the annual celebration of alternative, innovative theater, dance and more just keeps attracting a greater range of artists. Smaller because this year, one emerging fringe mini-trend is toward shows that aim for an extra level of intimacy - in several cases being performed for a single audience member at a time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Diego County Fair 17 hr Jon Rose 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 21 hr Cause and Effect 289
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 22 hr Andora 9
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 22 hr Andora 4
Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15) Sun Chi 2
Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07) Jun 18 D West 83
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... Jun 18 Solarman 2
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Diego County was issued at June 21 at 5:27AM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC