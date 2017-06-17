For Some Students, Getting An Education Means Crossing The Border
Cars wait in line to cross from Mexico into the United States on May 2 in Tijuana, Mexico. The U.S. government says approximately 50,000 vehicles cross between Tijuana and San Diego every day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|Fri
|What The
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|What The
|282
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Fri
|germitch
|7
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Thu
|Banger
|5
|Review: online-versandapo
|Jun 15
|Littlebigrig961966
|3
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 11
|Mohammad el Baradie
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC