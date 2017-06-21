Fire system testing delays opening of $555 million San Diego courthouse
The entrance to the new $555.5 million San Diego courthouse in downtown is shown in May 2017. The new state courthouse in downtown San Diego will not open to the public next month as scheduled because workers are re-testing components of the $555.5 million building's smoke exhaust system, officials said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|1 hr
|jtr119
|379
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|6 hr
|Lisancali
|4
|San Diego County Fair
|Tue
|Jon Rose
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Cause and Effect
|289
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Tue
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Tue
|Andora
|4
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Jun 18
|Chi
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC