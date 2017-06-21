Fire system testing delays opening of...

Fire system testing delays opening of $555 million San Diego courthouse

The entrance to the new $555.5 million San Diego courthouse in downtown is shown in May 2017. The new state courthouse in downtown San Diego will not open to the public next month as scheduled because workers are re-testing components of the $555.5 million building's smoke exhaust system, officials said Wednesday.

