Fire displaces 10 adults, 2 children in City Heights

A fire caused $60,000 in damage and displaced 10 adults and two children in two City Heights home early Tuesday, a San Diego fire official said. The blaze broke out in some rubbish between the two homes on Chamoune Avenue near Thorn Street around 2:10 a.m., said San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Muoz.

