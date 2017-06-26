Fighter Jet Ground Flash Fire Severel...

Fighter Jet Ground Flash Fire Severely Burns Two Marines In San Diego

A fighter jet ground flash fire severely burned two Marines working on aircraft maintenance Sunday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, Calif. The Marines, members of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112, were conducting maintenance on an F/A-18 fighter jet at 10:18 p.m. when a ground flash fire occurred, burning the two badly, NBC 7 San Diego reports.

