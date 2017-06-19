Festivals everywhere -OB, Adams Ave.,...

Festivals everywhere -OB, Adams Ave., Mission Valley, and Palomar Mountain

Celebrating the launch of San Diego online vendor SoKo Cannabis Creations with a runway fashion show by Alexandra Marie, B.FFRENCH, and SoKo, a cannabis mixer with Southern California businesses, and music by DJ Mancat. Cannabis products will not be sold or sampled.

