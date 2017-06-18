Father's Day has new meaning for wido...

Father's Day has new meaning for widowed Navy dad

Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

After his wife Sarah Stone died of cancer last November, Navy Chief Petty Officer Johnathon Stone and their four children have been able to pick up the pieces and continue to live life at their Pacific Beach home. "Team Stone" is the nickname Stone and his wife would use to describe the unity that the family shares.

