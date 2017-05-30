Failla To Face Robinson in Women's Final of USTA National Open Hard Court Championships
Following a thrilling day of semifinal action at the USTA National Open Hard Court Championships, the pairings for Sunday's men's and women's singles finals are set at the Balboa Tennis Club. The women's singles final, which begins at 11 a.m. , will pit top-seed and defending champion Jessica Failla of Ramona, Calif., against second-seeded Monica Robinson of Valley Center, Calif.
