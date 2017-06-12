EY Announces Winners for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 San Diego Award
From left to right: Mark Baum - Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Chuck Myers - Airgain, Inc., Carlos Michan - Strata Equity Group, Inc., David Inmon - Redhorse Corporation, Dave Gilbert - National Funding )--EY is pleased to announce the winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in San Diego. This group of leading entrepreneurs were selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Softy
|281
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Mon
|Vito
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Mon
|Vito
|4
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Youfailedmonkey
|153
|San Diego County Fair
|Sun
|Mohammad el Baradie
|1
|Review: online-versandapo
|Jun 9
|Littlebigrig961966
|2
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Jun 8
|Trump Trump Trump
|20
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC