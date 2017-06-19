Ex-Official Linked to 'El Chapo' Arre...

Ex-Official Linked to 'El Chapo' Arrested on Drug Charges

A former Mexican legislator romantically linked to drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was arrested in San Diego on suspicion of conspiring to distribute cocaine. A former Mexican government official once romantically linked to drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was arrested in San Diego on suspicion of conspiracy to distribute drugs, a federal complaint confirms.

