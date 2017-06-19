Ex-Official Linked to 'El Chapo' Arrested on Drug Charges
A former Mexican legislator romantically linked to drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was arrested in San Diego on suspicion of conspiring to distribute cocaine. A former Mexican government official once romantically linked to drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was arrested in San Diego on suspicion of conspiracy to distribute drugs, a federal complaint confirms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|Chi
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Opinion
|298
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Fri
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Fri
|MsAngelo
|10
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Jun 21
|jtr119
|379
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 20
|Jon Rose
|2
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Jun 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC