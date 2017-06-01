Environmental group targets border wa...

Environmental group targets border wall project

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

The Center for Biological Diversity will file the third environmental legal challenge to President Trump's border wall, charging it will harm species. Environmental group targets border wall, says prototypes will imperil desert species The Center for Biological Diversity will file the third environmental legal challenge to President Trump's border wall, charging it will harm species.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too Many Deletions 6 hr Ron 1
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... 9 hr Buybull Mullahs 3
Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc 19 hr roni b 1
Review: Quick Lock and Pick Wed Intotheday 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Barry 262
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) Tue optokaiba 41
News Officials: 9 Calif. Boys Watched Porn, Masturba... (Jun '12) May 29 bois room 4
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC