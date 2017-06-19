Employees stop workplace shooter's rampage in Carmel Mountain Ranch
A workplace shooting in Carmel Mountain Ranch left a man seriously wounded and one of his co-workers under arrest Tuesday. The gunfire at a warehouse in the 15100 block of Innovation Drive was reported about 1:45 p.m., according to San Diego police.
