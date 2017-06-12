Driver killed in crash on Scripps Pow...

Driver killed in crash on Scripps Poway Parkway

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Scripps Poway Parkway near State Route 67. "It involved a Sparkletts truck that was broken down in the roadway," said Sgt. David Cheever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mon Softy 281
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Mon Vito 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Mon Vito 4
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) Mon Youfailedmonkey 153
San Diego County Fair Jun 11 Mohammad el Baradie 1
Review: online-versandapo Jun 9 Littlebigrig961966 2
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... Jun 8 Trump Trump Trump 20
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for San Diego County was issued at June 14 at 2:31AM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC