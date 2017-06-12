Driver killed in crash on Scripps Poway Parkway
The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Scripps Poway Parkway near State Route 67. "It involved a Sparkletts truck that was broken down in the roadway," said Sgt. David Cheever.
