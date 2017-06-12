DNA cracks cold case murder from 1986

A 52-year-old man already jailed on unrelated drug charges was re-arrested Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago. Stacy Rafel Littleton of San Diego was re-booked on a murder charge this morning, shortly after being arrested in La Mesa for alleged controlled substance offenses, according to sheriff's officials.

