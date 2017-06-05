Developers of Little Flower apartment...

Developers of Little Flower apartments tussle with La Mesa neighbors

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

The Little Flower apartments project intends to enhance the bus stop by increasing "amenities" and "incorporating it more into the project frontage." The La Mesa Planning Commission on June 7 was scheduled to consider approving a special permit for Silvergate Development's conversion of Little Flower Haven, a Catholic retirement home that closed in 2015, into a 130-unit apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Dino 272
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 4 hr Suzy Q 3
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... 22 hr Trump Trump Trump 20
News Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning Jun 7 sheila moyers 1
Eyelash Technician Jun 6 Link_of_Lync 3
Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07) Jun 6 Capone 16
Three Witnesses Jun 5 Tim Shey 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC