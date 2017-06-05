Developers of Little Flower apartments tussle with La Mesa neighbors
The Little Flower apartments project intends to enhance the bus stop by increasing "amenities" and "incorporating it more into the project frontage." The La Mesa Planning Commission on June 7 was scheduled to consider approving a special permit for Silvergate Development's conversion of Little Flower Haven, a Catholic retirement home that closed in 2015, into a 130-unit apartment complex.
