Despite facing deportation, immigration activist released from custody

15 hrs ago

In this photo from a video provided by the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, Claudia Rueda, front, thanks supporters after her release from the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego Friday, June 9, 2017. A judge on Friday ordered the release of Rueda while the government seeks to deport her to Mexico, rejecting arguments that two arrests while demonstrating in support of people in the United States illegally justified requiring that she wear a monitoring device.

