Curious about Redlands Mall project? Herea s how to find out more about the overhaul
The mall owner will join the Redlands Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to share more details about the project and seek community feedback. “The purpose of the meeting is to be able to talk directly with local residents about the new development, hear their concerns and share the latest vision,” said Joe Graves with San Diego-based Brixton Capital LP, the company that purchased the mall property in 2014 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|20 hr
|Chi
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Opinion
|298
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Fri
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Fri
|MsAngelo
|10
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Jun 21
|jtr119
|379
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 20
|Jon Rose
|2
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Jun 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC