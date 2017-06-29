Crews battle brush fire on Camp Pendleton
Military and civilian firefighters are working to extinguish a roughly 250 -acres brush fire in the San Mateo area, near the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton, according to the Marine Corps base's public affairs office. Military and civilian firefighters are working to extinguish a roughly 250 -acres brush fire in the San Mateo area, near the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton, according to the Marine Corps base's public affairs office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Billy Goat
|300
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|4 hr
|Stiffed
|7
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|4 hr
|Stiffed
|12
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|5 hr
|Imperial beach taxi
|122
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|19 hr
|Sexchange
|154
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Lisancali
|157
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC