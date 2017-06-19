Coronado, of course, but Mission Hills, Escondido, Mira Mesa and maybe a cruise on the Hornblower
God bless, John Adams. You can thank him for all the firework displays around the Fourth of July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Lisancali
|4
|San Diego County Fair
|21 hr
|Jon Rose
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Cause and Effect
|289
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Tue
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Tue
|Andora
|4
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Jun 18
|Chi
|2
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Jun 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC