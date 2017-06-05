Convention center expansion at issue during city council budget meeting

The status of two major development projects in San Diego - a long-sought expansion of the convention center and the SoccerCity proposal in Mission Valley - is at stake Monday as the City Council takes up the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Most of the controversial issues regarding Mayor Kevin Faulconer's $3.6 billion spending proposal have been resolved, with extra money set to go toward fixing a chronic shortage of police officers and a restoration of most of a large cut in funding of arts programs. A big fight looms, however, over one line item -- $5 million on a special election for this fall to approve the two projects.

