Cocaine worth $266 million seized by Coast Guard cutter from Alameda

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche will return home to Alameda on Monday morning after seizing more than 17,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $266 million in the waters off Central America. The crew also apprehended 20 suspected narcotics traffickers during its 58-day, 12,000-nautical mile deployment in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

