Coast Guard brings 18 tons of seized ...

Coast Guard brings 18 tons of seized cocaine to San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter has brought approximately 18 tons of seized cocaine to San Diego. It weighs 36,000 pounds and has a street value of $554 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Quick Lock and Pick 17 hr germitch 7
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 19 hr Banger 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 19 hr Banger 282
Review: online-versandapo Thu Littlebigrig961966 3
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 14 A losie 14
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
San Diego County Fair Jun 11 Mohammad el Baradie 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County was issued at June 16 at 12:55PM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,811 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC