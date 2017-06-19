Clairemont street named after Mark Ha...

Clairemont street named after Mark Hamill, actor who played Luke Skywalker

10 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

The San Diego City Council voted today to add Mark Hamill's name to a roadway in Clairemont where the "Star Wars'' actor lived for part of his youth. Under the city's honorary street naming program, Hamill will be recognized with street signs in the 5900 block of Castleton Drive.

