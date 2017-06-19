Clairemont street named after Mark Hamill, actor who played Luke Skywalker
The San Diego City Council voted today to add Mark Hamill's name to a roadway in Clairemont where the "Star Wars'' actor lived for part of his youth. Under the city's honorary street naming program, Hamill will be recognized with street signs in the 5900 block of Castleton Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Diego County Fair
|3 hr
|Jon Rose
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Cause and Effect
|289
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|9 hr
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|9 hr
|Andora
|4
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Chi
|2
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Jun 18
|D West
|83
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Jun 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC