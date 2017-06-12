Chick-fil-A Heads to La Mesa

14 hrs ago Read more: NBC San Diego

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening next week in La Mesa - and 100 fans will have a chance to win a year's worth of free food during the overnight grand opening celebration. The eatery - located at 8200 Parkway Drive, in the Grossmont area - officially opens on June 22. However, fans are invited to line up in the parking lot the day before - as early as 6 a.m. on June 21 - for the chain's "First 100" pop-up party.

San Diego, CA

