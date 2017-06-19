Celebrate Summer of Love at 38th Annual OB Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off Festival
Celebrate the Summer of Love and enjoy the famous OB Chilli cook off, art vendors and displays, music and other entertainment along with 70,000 expected guests. You can enter for a chance to win two tickets to the OB Bloody Mary Contest, or two People's Choice tickets to the OB Chili Cook-Off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
