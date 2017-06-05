Catching up with Super Donuts' Rell Battle
Rell Battle is the creator and an executive producer of "Roast Battle," an energetic live show that was subsequently adapted as a television series for Comedy central. His additional television credits include "Key and Peele," "The Eric Andre Show," "Coming to the Stage" and "Adam Devine's House Party."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: online-versandapo
|Fri
|Littlebigrig961966
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Dino
|272
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Fri
|Suzy Q
|3
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Thu
|Trump Trump Trump
|20
|Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning
|Jun 7
|sheila moyers
|1
|Eyelash Technician
|Jun 6
|Link_of_Lync
|3
|Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Capone
|16
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC