Catalytic converter sparks brush fire off SR-52 in Tierrasanta

14 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A catalytic converter on a vehicle traveling along eastbound state Route 52 in Tierrasanta today sparked several roadside brush fires that scorched a total of about two acres and caused congestion in the area. The blazes erupted on the south side of the freeway near Santo Road shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

