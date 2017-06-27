Campaign collecting correspondence be...

Campaign collecting correspondence between service men and women making San Diego stop

A campaign to collect and preserve 1 million letters written by service men and women in America's wars is scheduled to arrive in San Diego tomorrow. The campaign is being led by historian Andrew Carroll, a professor at Chapman University in the city of Orange.

