California aims to quash immigration detention growth
In this June 9, 2017, file photo, a vehicle drives into the Otay Mesa detention center in San Diego, Calif. California is poised to deal a strong blow to immigration detention in the state as lawmakers seek new ways to push back against the Trump administration's plans to deport more people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|19 hr
|A losie
|14
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Softy
|281
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 12
|Vito
|4
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 11
|Mohammad el Baradie
|1
|Review: online-versandapo
|Jun 9
|Littlebigrig961966
|2
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Jun 8
|Trump Trump Trump
|20
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC