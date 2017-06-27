Brush Fire Alert: Fire breaks out in Dehesa
A wildfire spread over an open, hilly area near Sycuan Casino Tuesday, blackening about 20 acres but posing no structural threats. The slow-moving blaze erupted near the intersection of Dehesa and Sloane Canyon roads about 9:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
