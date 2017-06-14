Boy accused of assaulting girls in Logan Heights
The boy, whose name and age were not released, was jailed on suspicion of sexual assault and a probation violation, San Diego police said. The assaults occurred on South 31st Street near Imperial Avenue on Sunday and South 30th Street near Franklin Avenue on Monday, police said.
