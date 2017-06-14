Boy accused of assaulting girls in Lo...

Boy accused of assaulting girls in Logan Heights

The boy, whose name and age were not released, was jailed on suspicion of sexual assault and a probation violation, San Diego police said. The assaults occurred on South 31st Street near Imperial Avenue on Sunday and South 30th Street near Franklin Avenue on Monday, police said.

