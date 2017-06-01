BorderClick: Students' perspective on the border crossing experience
Exhibit of photographs by students in AjA Project/BorderClick program at the Front Gallery in San Ysidro in May 2017. Exhibit of photographs by students in AjA Project/BorderClick program at the Front Gallery in San Ysidro in May 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|21 hr
|Sanara
|1
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|22 hr
|Frogface Kate
|18
|200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i...
|23 hr
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Jenny1122
|15
|Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc
|Jun 1
|roni b
|1
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|May 31
|Intotheday
|6
|Officials: 9 Calif. Boys Watched Porn, Masturba... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|bois room
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC