Bodies of missing sailors found on st...

Bodies of missing sailors found on stricken Navy destroyer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Navy divers found the bodies of missing sailors Sunday aboard the stricken USS Fitzgerald that collided with a container ship in the busy sea off Japan, the Navy said. Searchers gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision and brought the remains to Naval Hospital Yokosuka where they will be identified, the Navy said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... 16 min Solarman 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 11 hr Instant Karma 283
Too Many Deletions Fri What The 6
Review: Quick Lock and Pick Fri germitch 7
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Thu Banger 5
Review: online-versandapo Jun 15 Littlebigrig961966 3
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 14 A losie 14
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County was issued at June 18 at 2:36AM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,847,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC