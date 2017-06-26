'Black Fire' east of Ramona 100 percent contained and controlled
'Black Fire' east of Ramona 100 percent contained and controlled - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 Last updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 at 5:52 p.m. Acres burned: 36 acres [Updated from previously reported 75 acres] Containment: 100% Location: Black Canyon Road and Mesa Grande Road in Mesa Grande, north of Ramona and Santa Ysabel, south of Lake Henshaw Start date: June 25, 2017 Road Closures: None reported at this time. Evacuations: 3 homes evacuated are allowed to return.
