Biotech employee accused of shooting co-worker in the face pleads not guilty
A biotech employee accused of shooting a co-worker in the face at a warehouse in Carmel Mountain Ranch last Tuesday pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted premeditated murder and other charges. Superior Court Judge Lisa Rodriguez said Julio Riel Narvaez III, 54, represented an "extreme danger" to the public and set his bail at $1 million.
