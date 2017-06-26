Biotech employee accused of shooting ...

Biotech employee accused of shooting co-worker in the face pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A biotech employee accused of shooting a co-worker in the face at a warehouse in Carmel Mountain Ranch last Tuesday pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted premeditated murder and other charges. Superior Court Judge Lisa Rodriguez said Julio Riel Narvaez III, 54, represented an "extreme danger" to the public and set his bail at $1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sea World San Diego 3 hr SEA WORLD SAN DIEGO 85
4th of July 14 hr SherBear 1
Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15) Jun 24 Chi 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jun 23 Opinion 298
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 23 MsAngelo 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 23 MsAngelo 10
racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07) Jun 21 jtr119 379
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for San Diego County was issued at June 26 at 1:54PM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,521 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC